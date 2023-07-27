Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Lowered to $62.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Shares of ALK stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,421,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,367. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,974,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,861 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 131,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 190,710 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

