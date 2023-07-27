Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AA. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Alcoa Trading Down 2.6 %

Alcoa stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,344. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 24,497.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,846 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Alcoa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

