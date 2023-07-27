Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALEX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 40,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,623. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

