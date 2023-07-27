Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALEX traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

