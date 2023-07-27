Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $4.50

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALXGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

NYSE:ALX traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.94. 29,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,425. The company has a quick ratio of 13.84, a current ratio of 13.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.03. Alexander’s has a one year low of $155.60 and a one year high of $260.65. The company has a market cap of $955.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Alexander’s by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has six properties in New York City.

