Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $4.50

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Alexander’s Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ALX traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.94. 29,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,425. The company has a quick ratio of 13.84, a current ratio of 13.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.03. Alexander’s has a one year low of $155.60 and a one year high of $260.65. The company has a market cap of $955.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s

Alexander’s Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Alexander’s by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has six properties in New York City.

Featured Stories

