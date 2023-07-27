Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $4.50

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.
NYSE:ALX traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.94. 29,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,425. The company has a quick ratio of 13.84, a current ratio of 13.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.03. Alexander’s has a one year low of $155.60 and a one year high of $260.65. The company has a market cap of $955.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.79.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has six properties in New York City.
