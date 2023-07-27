Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.93-$8.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $127.42 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $108.81 and a one year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.12.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 147.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.6% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $592,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 136.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,746,000 after acquiring an additional 145,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.