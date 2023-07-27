Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DNB Markets upgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Danske lowered shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.50.
Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS ALFVY traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.66. 7,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,526. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Alfa Laval Corporate has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.
About Alfa Laval Corporate
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
