Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DNB Markets upgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Danske lowered shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.50.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS ALFVY traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.66. 7,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,526. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Alfa Laval Corporate has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.