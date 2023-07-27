Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $367.00 to $400.00. The company traded as high as $413.20 and last traded at $408.62, with a volume of 530496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $339.85.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ALGN. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.60.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 124,226.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after buying an additional 4,498,246 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,177,000 after buying an additional 345,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,928,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,145,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,595,000 after purchasing an additional 213,782 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.24 and its 200 day moving average is $312.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

