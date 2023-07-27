Align Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,532 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 53% compared to the typical volume of 2,965 call options.

Align Technology Stock Up 17.4 %

Align Technology stock traded up $59.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $398.97. 1,410,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,010. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.85. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Align Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.60.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Stories

