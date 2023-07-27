Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALLE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Trading Down 7.7 %

Allegion stock opened at $117.28 on Thursday. Allegion has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day moving average is $111.99. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 134.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.