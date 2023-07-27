AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AWF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 71,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,562. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
