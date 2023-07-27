AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 71,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,562. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWF. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 970.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $179,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 25.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $161,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

