AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 71,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,562. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWF. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 970.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $179,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 25.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $161,000.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

