Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, an increase of 901.9% from the June 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ERC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.49. 62,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,740. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0651 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

