Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Cut to $270.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.59. The company had a trading volume of 105,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,360. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $242.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The company had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

