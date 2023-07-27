Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $138.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.86.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.40. The stock had a trading volume of 44,925,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,687,527. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.13.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,908 shares of company stock worth $29,403,717 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.