Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 51job reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.86.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.40. 44,925,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,687,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $133.24. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.13.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,908 shares of company stock worth $29,403,717 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

