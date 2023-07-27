Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Evercore ISI

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.86.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.40. 44,925,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,687,527. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.13. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.24.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,908 shares of company stock valued at $29,403,717 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

