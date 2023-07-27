AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 518 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after buying an additional 267,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,696,000 after buying an additional 1,175,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PEP stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.66. 985,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,707,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $262.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

