AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,352 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $2,512,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 13.8% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 195,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 23,684 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in General Motors by 148.8% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 33,371 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in General Motors by 382.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 76,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 61,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.17. 6,497,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,547,992. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

