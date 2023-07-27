AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ATMC stock remained flat at $10.43 on Thursday. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,973. AlphaTime Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition in the first quarter worth $203,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition in the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlphaTime Acquisition

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

