Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €104.20 ($115.78) and last traded at €106.20 ($118.00). 41,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 426% from the average session volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €112.20 ($124.67).

Amadeus FiRe Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €117.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €124.02. The stock has a market cap of $602.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70.

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides personnel and training services in Germany. It offers specialized personnel services, such as specialist temporary staffing, permanent placement, and interim and project management for professional and management staff in commercial professions and IT fields. The company also provides advanced vocational training and retraining options with a focus on commercial and IT skills; and training for business clients through open or in-house seminars.

