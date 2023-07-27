Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Amalgamated Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Amalgamated Financial has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.03. 160,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,988. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $582.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $72.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

In other Amalgamated Financial news, Director Maryann Bruce acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $29,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $241,832.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 65,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 370,526 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

