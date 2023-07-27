America First Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 478 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Insider Activity

Oracle Stock Performance

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.41. 7,842,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,633,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

