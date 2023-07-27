America First Investment Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $23.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $708.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $716.24 and a 200-day moving average of $671.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $771.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.70.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

