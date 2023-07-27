America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 791 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 5.6% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.46.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.88. 2,677,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,709. The firm has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.49. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

