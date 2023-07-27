American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.19-$5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.19 to $5.39 EPS.

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ AEP traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.78. 785,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.65. American Electric Power has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

