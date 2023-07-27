American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.62-1.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.62-$1.66 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $881,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,349.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,810 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

