American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock remained flat at $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $2.87.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

