American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.61-$9.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Tower also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.61-9.79 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.43.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.00.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,567,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,551,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,379,000 after purchasing an additional 50,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,502,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,200,000 after buying an additional 87,504 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

