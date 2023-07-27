American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in American Water Works by 367.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 847,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,120,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,354,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.78. 425,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average is $147.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

