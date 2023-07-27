Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,186 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Americold Realty Trust worth $37,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after purchasing an additional 619,710 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $31.85. 630,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,376. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,606.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -4,400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.07.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Articles

