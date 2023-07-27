Amphenol (NYSE:APH) PT Raised to $101.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,619. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

