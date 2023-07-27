Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $87.80 and last traded at $87.50, with a volume of 1744881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.31.

The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

