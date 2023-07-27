Analysts Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target at $86.50

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.50.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $90.73 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $91.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average of $84.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

