Analyzing Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Free Report) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Viper Networks and American Well, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Viper Networks alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A American Well 0 5 3 0 2.38

American Well has a consensus target price of $4.28, suggesting a potential upside of 82.30%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.0% of Viper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of American Well shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Viper Networks has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Well has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viper Networks and American Well’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Well $277.19 million 2.38 -$270.43 million ($2.14) -1.10

Viper Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Well.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Networks and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A American Well -216.13% -26.40% -23.33%

Summary

American Well beats Viper Networks on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. Its products are used in street, roadway, security, parking lot, and billboard lighting. Viper Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

About American Well

(Get Free Report)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers telehealth urgent care; primary care; chronic care; digital therapy; teledermatology; manage Medicaid; behavior health; online nutrition counselling; sleep; women's health; employee assistance program therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, hospital TV kits, and telehealth tablets. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.