Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,607 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $14,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 52,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth about $2,302,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 44.7% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 20,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 28.1% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 75.6% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 44,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 19,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.65. 1,082,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,067. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.45.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

