Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 124 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,726 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of IDACORP worth $17,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 42.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

IDACORP Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE IDA traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.50. 202,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,731. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $115.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.86.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

