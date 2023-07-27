Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 97.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 103,446 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.29. 6,757,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,258,265. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average of $98.37. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.