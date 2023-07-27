Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $15.87 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,454 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in Salesforce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.91. 2,833,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,488,180. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.41. The company has a market cap of $220.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,003,468 shares of company stock worth $213,287,036. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.