Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $45.54 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 806,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218,751 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $45,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.46. 622,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.76. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.43.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.