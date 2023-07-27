Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $72.43 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,748 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith comprises approximately 1.9% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.69% of A. O. Smith worth $72,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $83,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,560. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.94.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.57.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

