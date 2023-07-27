Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 14,457 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,457 shares during the quarter. Insperity makes up 1.6% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $58,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.42. 65,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,888. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.20 and a 12-month high of $131.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 263.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,018.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $638,581.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,538 in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

