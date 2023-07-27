Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 231,674 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 828,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 231,674 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Halliburton worth $26,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Ossiam grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 104.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,925.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,925.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 363,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,183. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,778,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,522,839. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

