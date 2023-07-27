Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,888 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $43,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.11.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.09. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $157.28 and a one year high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

