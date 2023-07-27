Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,182 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $56,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after buying an additional 1,025,907 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,106,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,216,000 after purchasing an additional 196,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,753,000 after purchasing an additional 151,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.67. 101,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.68. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

