Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.47. 1,659,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,352. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

