Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) PT Raised to $9.50

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.13.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOUS traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.23. 1,820,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,552. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. Anywhere Real Estate has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $908.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.07). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth $1,775,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

