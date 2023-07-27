Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Short Interest Down 56.3% in July

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the June 30th total of 45,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollomics in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

APLM stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Apollomics has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLM. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in shares of Apollomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,238,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to address unmet medical needs in California, Hangzhou, Shanghai, China, and Australia. It develops APL-101 (Vebreltinib), a potent, selective c-Met inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors; APL-102 is an oral active, small molecule multiple tyrosine kinase inhibitor for liver cancer, breast cancer, and esophageal cancer; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate to treat cancers within the brain.

