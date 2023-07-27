AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPHW) Short Interest Update

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPHW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 1,375.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AppHarvest Stock Performance

AppHarvest stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. AppHarvest has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

