Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $210.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.55.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $194.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.17. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

