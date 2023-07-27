Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,301 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Stock Up 6.7 %

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.19.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $9.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,884,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.94. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

